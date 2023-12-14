Navy officer imprisoned in Japan is on his way back to the US, family says

By Jake Tapper and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US Navy officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who was jailed in Japan for negligent driving that resulted in the death of two people, is on his way to the United States, his family said in a statement Thursday.

“After 507 days, Lt. Ridge Alkonis is on his way home to the United States. We are encouraged by Ridge’s transfer back to the United States but cannot celebrate until Ridge has been reunited with his family,” the family statement said.

Two US officials confirmed on Thursday that Alkonis is in US custody. One of those officials told CNN he is being brought back to the US under an international prisoner convention which allows individuals to serve the remainder of their confinement in their home country.

When Alkonis arrives back in the US, “he will go before an entity called the US parole commission within the Department of Justice, which will consider his case and make a determination about further confinement,” the official said.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Alkonis, who was stationed in Japan, was sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison in October 2021 for negligent driving resulting in the death of two people and injuries to a third person in May 2021. He said he suffered from acute mountain sickness as he was driving with his family from Mount Fuji, which caused him to lose consciousness. That argument was rejected by the court. His appeal was denied in July 2022.

Alkonis’ family argued he was ill, not negligent, and therefore committed no crime. They have also noted that they offered the victims’ families over $1 million in restitution, as is customary in Japan.

The Alkonis family had claimed that there have been violations of the status of forces agreement between the United States and Japan during the proceedings of the case.

The family pushed for him to be transferred back to the US under the Council of Europe (COE) Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which would allow him to serve out his sentence there.

Under the terms of the treaty, which Japan joined in 2003, “The prisoner, the Government of Japan and the U.S. government must all agree to the transfer,” according to the US Embassy in Japan. “Transfers can take 2 years or longer from the time the process begins,” it notes.

Twenty Republican senators wrote to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August asking the Japanese government to consider expelling Alkonis as they made the case that the “full nature” of the situation had not been taken into consideration. They also noted that a Navy investigation concluded that Alkonis lost consciousness because of acute mountain sickness.

The family said they appreciated “the efforts of the U.S. Government to effect this transfer and are glad that an impartial set of judiciary eyes will review his case for the first time.”

“We trust that the DOJ will urgently wish to end this travesty of justice by immediately releasing Ridge, and we look forward to Ridge enjoying the holidays at home with his wife and children.”

