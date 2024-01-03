READ: Trump’s appeal to Supreme Court in Colorado 14th Amendment case

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump formally asked the US Supreme Court to reverse a Colorado state Supreme Court ruling disqualifying him from the state’s 2024 ballot under the Constitution’s “insurrectionist ban.”

The high court is facing growing pressure to settle the question of whether the Republican front-runner can be disqualified from holding public office under the 14th Amendment, as election officials and state courts across the country have come to differing conclusions.

Read Trump’s appeal, obtained by CNN, here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.