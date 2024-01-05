Abortion rights groups reach petition threshold to put abortion on Florida ballot in 2024

By Carlos Suarez and Denise Royal, CNN

(CNN) — A coalition of Florida abortion rights supporters announced on Friday they have gathered enough signatures to put a state constitutional amendment protecting the right to an abortion on the ballot in 2024. Election officials have verified 910,946 petitions submitted by Floridians Protecting Freedom, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

The group said it needed 891,523 verified petitions to make it on the ballot. They said they expect to receive official notification from the Florida Division of Elections in the coming weeks.

If the measure makes it on to the ballot, Florida will join several other states where voters have weighed in directly on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The initiative could also boost voter turnout, as it has in states like Ohio, which could give Democrats an advantage as President Joe Biden looks to secure another term.

“The fact that we only launched our campaign eight months ago and we’ve already reached our petition goal speaks to the unprecedented support and momentum there is to get politicians out of our private lives and health care decisions,” said campaign director Lauren Brenzel.

“Most initiative campaigns never make it this far. The ones that do usually spend far more or take much longer to qualify, which is why we’re so confident that voters will approve our amendment once they’re given a chance to vote,” Brenzel added.

The Florida Supreme Court still must approve the language of the ballot measure which is being challenged by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The proposed amendments reads, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.’

In a legal brief filed in October, Moody asked the Court to kill the amendment, arguing the language is vague and confusing.

Moody argued that it uses language aimed at tricking voters. The brief specifically takes aim at terms like “health,” “viability” and “healthcare provider” and says they are too ambiguous.

Oral arguments are scheduled on February 7 in front of the Florida Supreme Court.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, appointed five of the seven justices on the current court, giving it a conservative majority.

Should the measure make it on the ballot and be approved by at least 60% voters, the amendment would undo Florida’s current 15-week ban on abortions. In 2023, lawmakers passed a 6-week ban, which will only go into effect if the 15-week ban is upheld by the Florida Supreme Court.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Arit John contributed to this report.