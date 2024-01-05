House Democrats demand Clarence Thomas recuse himself from Trump ballot case

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A group of House Democrats is demanding Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from a case stemming from the Colorado ruling disqualifying Donald Trump from holding office, citing past efforts by Thomas’ wife to reverse the 2020 election results.

In a letter sent by eight Democrats on Thursday to Thomas, the lawmakers argue his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’ role in the January 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally that she attended make it “unthinkable” the conservative justice could be impartial in deciding whether the event constituted an insurrection.

“There is no evidence that her views about the 2020 election have softened, and it is unreasonable to conclude your wife’s fervent views do not bleed over to and affect your opinions, and affect your ability to be impartial in a case about Mr. Trump’s efforts to prevent the orderly transition of power,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Ginni Thomas, the lawmakers wrote to the justice, “has shown a fervent bias in favor of Mr. Trump, and it is hard to believe that her bias has no impact on you, which is why reasonable people aware of the relevant facts and circumstances doubt that you can fairly discharge your duty to be impartial in hearing this case.”

CNN has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment.

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary subcommittee that oversees the federal courts, is among those who signed the letter.

The nine justices are currently considering requests by Trump and the Colorado Republican Party for them to review a Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Trump from office because of his role in the Capitol insurrection.

It takes just four justices to grant review of a case, and the court is not required to disclose how each justice voted. Should the court take the case, Thomas or any other justice could recuse themselves at a later point.

This is not the first time Democrats have seized on the activity of Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, in their calls for her husband to recuse himself from Trump-related cases before the court. They argued recently that Thomas should recuse himself from a matter now before a federal appeals court over whether Trump is immune from prosecution for his own election reversal efforts.

The lawmakers also argued that Thomas should recuse himself from the Colorado controversy given the “financial incentive” Trump’s potential re-election presents for his household. Ginni Thomas’ consulting firm, Liberty Consulting, is tied to conservative causes, and the lawmakers noted that the value of the firm “skyrocketed” after Trump’s election and then fell after he lost re-election.

“Ms. Thomas’ professional and financial interests are aligned with Mr. Trump becoming President again, and should he be re-elected it is likely that your wife’s income will be favorably impacted,” they wrote. “Your wife’s income benefits your household, therefore your family, and by extension you personally. You have a financial stake in the outcome of this case, which disqualifies you from any involvement in it.”

