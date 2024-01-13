Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers in ‘good condition’ after DC car accident

By Andrew Millman, CNN

(CNN) — Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers, the dean of the House, “is in good condition” following a car accident in the Washington, DC, area Wednesday evening, according to a statement released Friday by Rogers’ office.

The statement said the 86-year-old Kentucky Republican, one of the House’s longest-serving members, was “involved in a car accident in the DC area on Wednesday evening after votes concluded.”

Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, said Rogers “was admitted to the hospital for observation. He is in good condition and his doctors are working closely with him.”

“I’m thankful for the first responders and medical team who have thoroughly cared for me. I’m avidly following doctor’s orders, while also working with my staff to ensure serving the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky remain the first priority,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice and Science, said that “my legislative staff is also working closely with House leadership and the House Appropriations Committee in preparation for upcoming fiscal deadlines.”

Congress faces a January 19 deadline for a potential government shutdown as it is approaching the first of two deadlines to fund the government and avert a shutdown. As negotiators and staff continue to hash out a funding plan, lawmakers have sought a short-term solution for the complex legislative appropriations process.

A two-step plan passed in November extended funding until January 19 for parts of the federal government including military construction, and the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Energy. The rest of the government — anything not covered by the first step — is funded until February 2.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.