Georgia prosecutor on Trump election case won’t be asked about alleged affair in divorce case after agreement reached

(CNN) — Nathan Wade, the embattled special prosecutor in Donald Trump’s sprawling Georgia election interference case, has settled his divorce – a day ahead of a scheduled hearing where he was expected to be asked about an alleged affair that has become a sticking point in the former president’s criminal prosecution.

By entering into a temporary divorce agreement Tuesday, Wade no longer has to testify in a Wednesday hearing in which he may have had to answer questions about allegations that he had an improper romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and used money he earned on the case to take her on lavish vacations

Trump and two of his co-defendants are seeking to disqualify Willis’ office and to have the case dismissed, claiming that the alleged affair and financial ties amount to a conflict of interest.

“The Wade v. Wade hearing scheduled for January 31, 2024 has been removed by consent of the parties, a Consent Temporary Order has been entered by Judge Thompson,” Thomas Davis, staff attorney to Cobb County Judge Henry Thompson, emailed CNN on Tuesday.

An order signed by Thompson indicates the parties have entered into a “temporary agreement addressing all issues” and that the parties agreed the terms of the agreement will not be filed in court.

Willis appointed Wade to the special prosecutor position in November 2021, as the investigation into 2020 election interference by Trump and his allies was ramping up.

The allegations against Willis and Wade were raised in a 127-page court filing earlier this month by former Trump 2020 campaign official Mike Roman, a who was indicted over his role in the fake electors plot in Georgia.

Willis and Wade have not publicly responded to the allegations. The Fulton County district attorney’s office has until the end of this week to respond to the allegations in writing to Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the sprawling racketeering case.

