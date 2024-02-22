Protesters inside Biden’s San Francisco hotel accuse president of genocide

By Kevin Liptak and Nikki Carvajal, CNN

(CNN) — Pro-Palestinian protesters marched inside President Joe Biden’s hotel in San Francisco, reporters accompanying the president say, a rare instance of a protest breaking out at close range inside the presidential bubble.

A reporter in the press pool with Biden said 20 to 30 protesters marched through the lobby of the hotel, chanting: “Biden Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Other chants included “cease fire now” and “Biden, Biden, what do you say. How many kids did you kill today.”

The group unfurled a banner reading: “Stop funding genocide: End all U.S. aid to Israel.”

The reporter said the protesters marched throughout the property, down hallways and past rooms chanting and singing.

It wasn’t clear how close the protesters came to Biden’s room.

Biden has faced widespread protests of his handling of the war in Gaza, including being interrupted during speeches and events.

Protesters have previously gathered outside the White House and his home in Delaware.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.