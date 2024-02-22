Trump seeks to dismiss Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, citing in part presidential immunity
By Holmes Lybrand, CNN
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed several motions to dismiss the classified documents case in Florida, citing, among other things, presidential immunity and arguing special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
