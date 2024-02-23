Trump accuses Biden of being a racist in remarks to Black conservatives in South Carolina

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

Columbia, South Carolina (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump, who has a history of using racist language, accused President Joe Biden on Friday of being a “vicious racist.”

The front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination attacked his successor over the 1994 crime bill – which Biden has repeatedly defended his role in but has also pointed to mistakes in the legislation – and over comments Biden made in which he recalled working with segregationist senators.

“Come join us in the Republican Party and never ever look back. … On top of everything else, Joe Biden really has proven to be a very nasty and vicious racist. He’s been a racist,” Trump said.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Biden said in July 2020 that Trump, who has on multiple occasions used racist dog whistles to attack his political rivals, was the first racist to win the presidency.

Earlier this week, Biden referenced having served with segregationist senators, while saying Republicans in Congress are “worse” than Strom Thurmond, a former South Carolina senator who ran for president as a segregationist in 1948.

Speaking at a gala hosted by the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, Trump also said he has support among some Black Americans because he has been indicted.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it’s election interference and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges across the four cases, said.

The former president claimed Black people “are so much on my side now because they see what’s happening to me happens to them.”

“Black conservatives understand better than most that some of the greatest evils in our nation’s history have come from corrupt systems that try to target and subjugate others to deny them their freedom and to deny them their rights. You understand that. I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now because they see what’s happening to me happens to them,” Trump said.

He also claimed Black Americans have “embraced” his mug shot more than anyone else.

“The mug shot, we’ve all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know they do shirts,” Trump said.

The former president at one point appeared to make a joke about only seeing the Black people in the dark room where the gala was being held.

“These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there. But I can only see the Black ones, I can’t see any White ones, you see, that’s how far I’ve come. That’s how far I’ve come. That’s a long way, isn’t it? These lights. We’ve come a long way together,” he said as the crowd laughed.

