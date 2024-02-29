Skip to Content
GOP Rep. Mark Green will seek reelection, reversing decision to retire

By Melanie Zanona, CNN

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has decided to seek reelection after announcing earlier this month that he was planning to retire, according to a GOP source close to the Tennessee Republican.

The quick reversal comes after Green received encouragement from multiple Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to stay in Congress.

Axios was first to report Green’s decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

