Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to delay hush money trial over pretrial publicity

(CNN) — Judge Juan Merchan has rejected yet another attempt by former President Donald Trump to delay his criminal hush money trial set to begin in New York on Monday.

Merchan issued an order Friday denying a motion from Trump’s attorneys to delay the trial due to excessive pretrial publicity. The ruling is hardly a surprise, and the latest in a series of decisions by the courts this week rejecting Trump’s 11th hour attempts to stop his first criminal trial.

“The remedy that Defendant seeks is an indefinite adjournment. This is not tenable,” Merchan wrote Friday. “The situation Defendant finds himself in now is not new to him and at least in part, of his own doing.”

Trump’s attorneys made the request to file the motion at a pretrial hearing last month. Merchan had already denied a similar attempt but allowed them to file the motion anyway.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records over the reimbursement of hush money payments made before the 2016 election to an adult film star alleging an affair a decade earlier. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

Jury selection in the trial begins Monday.

