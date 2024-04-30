J.D. Vance to join Trump for Ohio fundraiser amid VP speculation.

By Alayna Treene and Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser alongside Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, according to an invitation obtained by CNN.

The May 15 Cincinnati event is advertised as a lunch discussion with Vance listed as a “special guest.”

Host committee members are requested to donate or raise $250,000. Attendees are asked for $100,000 per couple or $50,000 per person, according to the invite. NBC News was first to report on the fundraiser.

Vance, who is a contender to be Trump’s 2024 running mate, previously earned the former president’s endorsement during his Senate race and is one of Trump’s biggest supporters on Capitol Hill.

In recent conversations about his vice-presidential pick, Trump has appeared fixated on Vance, CNN has reported.

The Republican senator told “Fox News Sunday” in a recent interview that he has “never spoken” to Trump about serving as his running mate. “I talk to President Trump a lot. We’re very close. I’ve never spoken to him about being vice president. So, I assume that a lot of this is media speculation,” he said. But Vance said if Trump asked him to run, he would “think seriously about it.”

Trump has indicated privately that he will announce a vice presidential pick in the early summer before the Republican convention, three sources told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.