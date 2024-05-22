Hunter Biden trial on tax charges delayed until September

By Cheri Mossburg and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s trial on tax charges has been moved to September 5, after the judge presiding over the case made Biden’s attorney promise he would not seek further delays.

In asking for a delay in the case, Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Biden, cited issues with discovery, witnesses and obtaining experts in the case, as well as the upcoming trial on federal gun crimes in Delaware, which is set for June 3.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been accused of engaging in a tax-avoidance conspiracy for several years as he funded a lavish lifestyle as well as purchasing and possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Biden’s efforts to delay the gun trial in Delaware have repeatedly failed.

Biden waived his appearance at today’s hearing and was not in court.

“The time to try this case is now,” said prosecutor Leo Wise, who opposed the motion. “We feel this attempt should fail.”

“I reject that zealously representing a client is a delaying tactic,” retorted Lowell.

“There’s a lot of noise around this case, but that doesn’t make it complex,” said Wise, saying it is just a case against an individual taxpayer and the volume of exhibits is not massive.

“In this court, we like to set schedules and keep them, said Judge Mark Scarsi. In ruling that the trial date will be moved to September, he said, “the needs of a defendant outweigh the prejudice in moving it.”

