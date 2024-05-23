Biden campaign official meets with Haley supporters hours after she said she’d vote for Trump

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — A Biden campaign official met Wednesday night with Nikki Haley supporters from across several states in a pre-scheduled Zoom call hours after the former Republican presidential candidate said she would be voting for Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the call told CNN.

The meeting was part of an ongoing effort by the Biden campaign to reach out to Haley voters. It was organized by the Haley Voters Working Group.

Conservative Haley backers from Virginia, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and North Carolina joined the call, including members of Haley’s former state leadership teams and the organization Women for Nikki.

The call, which one source characterized as a constructive initial step, began with a Q&A session for about 35 minutes with the Biden campaign official, who wanted to know which policy issues were most important to the Haley supporters. Another source confirmed that the official on the call was Juan Peñalosa, the deputy political director for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

After Peñalosa left the call, the source said the conversation continued among the group, with a “few moments of mourning” over Haley’s decision to back Trump along with a recognition that it wasn’t a full-throated endorsement.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that,” Haley said Wednesday at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington.

Robert Schwartz, the executive director of the Haley Voters Working Group, said that despite the disappointment over the former South Carolina governor saying she would vote for Trump, there was an understanding that this was a choice she was likely to make.

“A lot of these people in this group are big supporters of Nikki Haley and want to support her in 2028,” he said. “They’re legit Republicans and conservatives, and so they don’t want to see Trump destroy the party.”

As some Republican voters continue to show support for Haley in primaries since she left the presidential race in March, the Biden campaign is focused on expanding its outreach and talking to these voters, especially in battleground states.

The campaign stressed to CNN that this is part of a larger outreach program targeting GOP voters, which will include dedicated staff and grassroots-driven efforts as the general election approaches.

The campaign issued a press release Thursday afternoon entitled “To Haley Voters: There’s a Home For You on Team Biden-Harris.”

“While Donald Trump continues to attack moderate Republican and independent voters, the Biden campaign is investing to talk to these voters and working to earn their support,” the release read.

Schwartz concurred with that sentiment.

“While Trump has done absolutely nothing to gain the support of Haley voters and takes them for granted, Biden and his campaign are actively reaching out to build a coalition of Republicans and they know they need to earn their vote. We welcome their initial engagements and know they plan to do much more in the coming months,” he said.

On the call Wednesday, the Haley voters raised some of their pressing policy concerns with Peñalosa, including the southern border, Ukraine and Israel. One Haley supporter from Arizona expressed a desire for an executive order or some type of strong action from Biden to address the US-Mexico border.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the Zoom call.

