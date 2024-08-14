Investigators identify suspect in break-in at Trump’s campaign office in Virginia

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the man who allegedly broke into Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign office earlier this week as 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler.

Kessler spent a “brief period of time” in the office, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday, and did not leave anything behind when he left. Officers still have not determined if he took anything with him.

The release also specified that Kessler has “no fixed address.”

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said it was called around 9 p.m. Sunday for a burglary at the office, which is being leased by the Trump campaign and also operates as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Investigators released stills of surveillance video that show the suspect, now identified as Kessler, inside the campaign office wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.