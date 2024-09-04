Liz Cheney says she is voting for Harris for president

By Jamie Gangel and Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November, she said during remarks at Duke University, according to audio obtained by CNN.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” the former Wyoming congresswoman said Wednesday, noting the importance of voting for Harris in battleground states like North Carolina.

Cheney previously said she is committed to doing what’s necessary to stop the former president from returning to the White House.

