Judge rules Trump does not have immunity from hush money conviction

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump does not have immunity from prosecution in the so-called hush money case where a jury found him guilty earlier this year, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday night.

The judge said that the testimony at the trial relates “entirely to unofficial conduct entitled to no immunity protections.”

