Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital after developing a fever, spokesperson says

(CNN) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday afternoon to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC, where he is undergoing testing and observation after developing a fever, his spokesman told CNN.

“The president is fine,” Angel Urena, deputy chief of staff to Clinton, told CNN in an interview, adding the former president is hopeful to be home by Christmas. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

Clinton, 78, was at his home in Washington when he was taken to the hospital.

The former president had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open an artery in 2010. He was hospitalized in 2021 for an infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton was active on the campaign trail this fall and has kept a robust travel schedule since the election with the release of his new book, “Citizen: My Life After the White House.”

