Trump to sign order Thursday to begin dismantling of Education Department

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Thursday to start the process of dismantling the Department of Education, two administration officials told CNN, a move that will begin fulfilling a major campaign promise.

The president is set to make the move in a Thursday afternoon event at the White House.

While entirely shuttering the Department of Education would require an act of Congress, the president will direct Secretary Linda McMahon to take “all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the states,” one of the administration officials said.

