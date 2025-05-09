Judge halts drastic cuts to agencies being done under Trump executive order

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge is halting the Trump administration from carrying out, under a February executive order, mass firings or major reorganizations of multiple agencies going forward.

Senior District Judge Susan Illston granted a temporary restraining order sought by federal employee unions and outside organizations that rely on federal services, who argued the administration was acting outside the bounds of the law. The judge’s order, which lasts two weeks, blocks the administration’s approval or implementation of plans –- known as Agency RIF and Reorganization Plans, or ARRPs –- for conducting mass layoffs and for shrinking or eliminating entire components of an agency.

Illson, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, said at a Friday hearing that presidents have authority to make changes to the government, but when it comes to large scale reorganizations, presidents “must do so with the cooperation of Congress.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

