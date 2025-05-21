Rep. Gerry Connolly, 75, has died, family statement says

By Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia died on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from his family. He was 75.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement said.

Last month, Connolly announced that he would not seek reelection and would soon step down from his leadership position on the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Connolly said at the time that his esophageal cancer — a diagnosis he shared in November — had returned.

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace,” he said in a statement at the time.

Connolly has served as a congressman from Virginia’s 11th district, which includes parts of northern Virginia, since 2009. Before that, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for 14 years.

The statement from Connolly’s family on Wednesday added: “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just.”

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations. We thank you for your love of Gerry, and know he loved you all so much.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.