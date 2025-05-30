Authorities probe efforts to impersonate Trump’s chief of staff

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — A law enforcement investigation is underway into efforts to impersonate President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the investigation into efforts to impersonate Wiles, writing that “senators, governors, top U.S. business executives and other well-known figures have received text messages and phone calls from a person who claimed to be the chief of staff.”

Wiles is one of Trump’s closest advisers and is often in touch with lawmakers who need to reach the president. She has a long list of influential Republican contacts.

The investigation comes after the FBI warned earlier this month that hackers have been using AI-generated voice messages to impersonate senior US government officials to break into online accounts.

The FBI cautioned at the time that such impersonations and subsequent access to government or personal accounts could lead to other government officials or their associates and contacts being targeted.

“The White House takes the cybersecurity of all staff very seriously, and this matter continues to be investigated,” a White House official told CNN.

Wiles declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Wiles, the first woman to hold the title of chief of staff, is a seasoned political operative from Florida who has been one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers, including serving as his 2024 campaign manager.

Prior to accepting the important office in the West Wing, Wiles expressed some reservations about the role and had certain demands, CNN reported at the time of her selection. At the top of her list of conditions was more control over who can reach the president in the Oval Office.

As campaign manager, Wiles was widely credited with running what was seen as Trump’s most sophisticated and disciplined campaign, which included keeping many of the fringe voices in his orbit at bay.

Previously, Wiles helped Trump win the Sunshine State in 2016 and 2020. She also served as Trump’s de facto chief of staff during his time out of the White House following his 2020 loss.

Wiles also once served as a top adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but she was ousted from his inner circle in 2019 amid rising tensions between the two.

