GOP congresswoman faces bipartisan criticism for deleted post about Sikh guest chaplain

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Mary Miller is facing bipartisan criticism over a now-deleted social media post in which she called it “deeply troubling” that a Sikh delivered the morning prayer on the US House floor.

Giani Surinder Singh – a member of the Gurudwara South Jersey Sikh Society in Vineland, New Jersey – was introduced as the guest chaplain on Friday morning and delivered the House prayer.

Miller later posted on X, saying, “it’s deeply troubling that a Sikh was allowed to lead prayer” in the House. That post has now been deleted.

“This should have never been allowed to happen. America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it,” the Illinois Republican wrote. The congresswoman had initially referred to Singh as a “Muslim,” in an X post that was also later deleted, according to a screenshot posted by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu.

CNN has reached out to Miller’s office for comment and to ask why the post was deleted. CNN also reached out to the Gurudwara South Jersey Sikh Society to request comment.

The House has historically welcomed guest chaplains from a variety of different faiths.

Miller’s post drew pushback from Democrats and Republicans.

Posting on X, GOP Rep. David Valadao of California said he’s “troubled by my colleague’s remarks.”

“Throughout the country—and in the Central Valley— Sikh-Americans are valued and respected members of our communities, yet they continue to face harassment and discrimination,” Valadao said.

GOP Rep. Nick LaLota of New York wrote on X, “A Sikh prayer on the House floor—followed by a Christian prayer one week and a Jewish prayer the next—doesn’t violate the Constitution, offend my Catholic faith, or throttle my support for Israel. Live and let live.”

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries posted on X, “It’s deeply troubling that such an ignorant and hateful extremist is serving in the United States Congress. That would be you, Mary.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus condemned Miller’s comments.

“Sikhs and Muslims practice two separate and distinct religions, and conflating the two based on how someone looks is not only ignorant but also racist,” the caucus, whose members are all Democrats, said in a statement posted to X.

