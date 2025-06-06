The Supreme Court mistakenly emailed orders to attorneys ahead of schedule. It’s the second major technical error in a year

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday mistakenly sent out email alerts to attorneys and others laying out which cases it would hear days before it was scheduled to do so, the latest major technical glitch to come from the high court during its busiest month of the year.

The high court acknowledged that, due to an “apparent software malfunction,” notifications about which cases would be granted or denied its review – that were not supposed to be released until Monday morning – were mistakenly distributed on Friday afternoon.

Because of that, the court took the highly unusual step of releasing its regular orders list on Friday.

It marks the second time within a year that the Supreme Court has had an important technical glitch during its busy month of June, when the justices are rushing to complete opinions for the term. Last year, the court posted an opinion in a major case before it was scheduled to be released and then quickly took it down.

Multiple attorneys in several cases received emails alerting them to whether the court would hear arguments in their case or not. But those decisions were not made public on the court’s online docket, which caused mass confusion among appellate attorneys.

“Accidents happen, and the court should be encouraged to provide more access to its rulings, like the email notification service that apparently caused today’s glitch,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

“That said, this is the second high-profile premature release of rulings in the last year,” Vladeck said. “Whether it’s a sign that the court is juggling too many balls at once or a symptom of some other problem, it’s not a great look for an institution the authority of which depends so profoundly on public confidence.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

