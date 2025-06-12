Trump says ‘of course’ Rand Paul invited to congressional picnic at White House after dispute over invitation

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Sen. Rand Paul is “of course” invited to the annual congressional picnic Thursday, President Donald Trump said after a dispute with the Kentucky Republican over his invite to the long-held bipartisan gathering.

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight. He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women,” he continued.

Paul, who had previously claimed the White House disinvited him and his family from the picnic, posted later Thursday morning the invite was back on.

“Turns out my grandson is actually invited to the Congressional Picnic! He is ready!” the senator wrote on X, along with a picture of himself holding the baby, who wore a small, red MAGA hat.

CNN has reached out to Paul for additional comment.

A libertarian-minded deficit hawk, Paul has in recent weeks raised deep concerns over Trump’s sweeping policy bill that is being negotiated on Capitol Hill ahead of Republicans’ self-imposed July 4 deadline. The senator has indicated he can’t support the package because it includes an increase of the national debt limit but that he’d be open to considering the overall legislation if GOP leaders removed that provision from it.

The president and his aides have bashed Paul over his position on the president’s megabill in recent days.

Paul on Wednesday evening accused the White House of “immaturity” and “petty vindictiveness,” claiming the invitation to him and his family – including his nearly 6-month-old grandson – had been abruptly rescinded with no real explanation.

While the senator said at the time that it was unclear if the directive came directly from the president or “petty staffers,” he told reporters “the level of immaturity is beyond words,” and that he had lost “a lot of respect” for Trump.

“It’s just incredibly petty,” he said. “I’m arguing from a true belief and worry that our country is mired in debt and getting worse. And they choose to react by uninviting my grandson to the picnic. I don’t know. I just think it really makes me lose a lot of respect I once had for Donald Trump.”

The White House did not respond Wednesday to CNN’s request for comment on Paul’s claims.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Alison Main and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

