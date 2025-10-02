How each senator voted on the GOP spending package to avoid a shutdown

By Matt Stiles, Janie Boschma, CNN

(CNN) — The government has now been shut down since October 1, with no end in sight. While the House has passed a stopgap bill that would fund the government at current levels for seven weeks, the Senate can’t get to the 60 votes necessary to pass anything.

That’s got many people asking, “Who voted to shut down the government?” While that’s a bit of a loaded question – Democrats and Republicans are each blaming the other side – we can account for which senators have voted for and against Republicans’ stopgap bill that would reopen the government.

We’re watching a key handful. Three senators – two Democrats and one independent who caucuses with them – joined Republicans in voting for the spending bill. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky joined Democrats in voting against it.

Last time we neared a shutdown, back in March, a total of 10 in the Democratic caucus crossed party lines to avoid a shutdown. This time, the GOP needs eight votes (as long as Paul remains the only Republican against it) to pass their bill.

Here’s the full breakdown of how senators voted this time around:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.