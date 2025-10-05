Exclusive: Trump says Hamas faces ‘complete obliteration’ if it insists on staying in power



By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump told CNN Hamas faces “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to cede power and control of Gaza, amid ongoing efforts to push forward his proposed ceasefire plan.

“Complete Obliteration!” Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked via text message on Saturday what would happen if Hamas insists on staying in power.

Tapper pressed the president on Hamas’ response to his 20-point ceasefire proposal, citing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s interpretation that Hamas had effectively rejected the plan by insisting on “no disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control and tying hostage release to negotiations.”

“Is he wrong?” Tapper asked.

“We will find out. Only time will tell!!!” Trump responded.

The president said he expects clarity “soon” on whether Hamas is genuinely committed to peace.

“Yes on Bibi,” Trump said, when asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fully on board with ending the bombing campaign in Gaza and supporting the president’s broader vision.

Trump added that he is hopeful his ceasefire proposal will become a reality and emphasized that he’s working hard to achieve it.

Earlier on Saturday, the president said that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line outlined in his proposed ceasefire plan for Israel and Hamas.

In a post on social media, he said the administration is now waiting for confirmation from Hamas.

If Hamas agrees, Trump said, a ceasefire would be “immediately effective” and a hostage and prisoner exchange would begin.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also said Saturday that Israel had temporarily halted its airstrikes on Gaza, calling it a critical step toward finalizing a ceasefire agreement, securing the release of hostages, and warned Hamas to act swiftly.

Earlier on the same day, however, CNN reported that at least 67 people in Gaza died due to Israeli strikes, according to hospital officials in the enclave.

The president revealed Friday that Hamas had responded positively to his 20-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict. Speaking in a video posted to Truth Social, Trump called it “a big day,” and described the developments as “unprecedented.”

