Trump traveling to Walter Reed on Friday for checkup and to meet with troops

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his yearly checkup, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, noting that he would also have a “planned meeting” with troops while there.

Trump’s visit to Walter Reed comes just months after the president received what the White House called his “annual physical examination” on April 11.

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” Leavitt said. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment as to why the president is returning to Walter Reed for a second yearly check-up.

After Trump’s April visit, the White House physician said in a memorandum that the president is “fully fit” to perform the duties of the presidency.

The note, which included details of laboratory work, physical examinations and a cognitive test, concluded that Trump remains in “excellent health.”

Over the summer though, the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after he had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs.”

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which valves inside certain veins don’t work the way they should, which can allow blood to pool or collect in the veins. About 150,000 people are diagnosed with it each year, and the risk goes up with age. Symptoms can include swelling in the lower legs or ankles, aching or cramping in the legs, varicose veins, pain or skin changes. Treatment may involve medication or, in later stages, medical procedures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.