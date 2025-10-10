Trump received Covid vaccine and flu shot during second physical of the year

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump received a Covid vaccine and flu shot during his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, his physician said in a memo released by the White House.

“In preparation for upcoming international travel, President Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations,” the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, wrote.

The president’s own CDC has shifted away from a broad recommendation for Covid-19 immunization; people who want one must now consult with a health care provider, a process known as shared clinical decision-making. However, a prescription is not necessarily needed.

The president’s physician also noted, without providing evidence, that the president’s “cardiac age” is 14 years younger than his current age, 79.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction,” Barbabella said.

The president’s visit to Walter Reed on Friday was unusual, having been his second visit to the complex this year. He received a physical in April, and the president’s doctor described that as his “annual” examination.

The president clarified to reporters that Friday’s trip was a “semi-annual” exam.

“What is most apparent is that the White House medical team is concerned about something which prompted more elaborate testing today, and the report is striking in its lack of candor and transparency,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, an interventional cardiologist and CNN medical analyst. “It also is devoid of any data.”

The report says Trump’s test results are “stable,” but Reiner said that’s different from saying they are normal. “I can say that someone’s blood pressure is stable. All that means is the blood pressure hasn’t changed.”

The AI-derived tool to calculate heart age “is not a clinically used tool,” Reiner said. “Maybe it’s an emerging tool. But what they don’t tell us are the things that he did have, which are clinical tools.”

“It is more meaningful right now to understand basic testing to try to understand the president’s cardiovascular health,” he said. “What is his ejection fraction? Does his heart contract normally? What is his blood pressure? What is his cholesterol? Is there any evidence of a heart attack? Does he have atrial fibrillation? Explain to us why he has these severe bruises on his hands, which typically are caused by blood thinners. Does he take a blood thinner? These are all, clinically, very meaningful questions, much more meaningful than some AI-derived heart age.”

Trump is one of the oldest presidents in US history and has faced scrutiny over regular bruising on his right hand that he’s appeared at times to cover up with heavy makeup. The White House physician has cited “frequent handshaking” and aspirin use as the cause.

The White House disclosed over the summer that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition is common in older people and easily manageable, but had sparked speculation about his health after photos showed swelling in his legs.

