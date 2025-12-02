Jersey City voters will decide on former NJ Gov. Jim McGreevey’s comeback attempt

By Molly English, CNN

(CNN) — Jersey City voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a runoff to decide whether Jim McGreevey, who resigned from the New Jersey governorship in scandal more than 20 years ago, will complete a political comeback and become their next mayor.

McGreevey stepped down less than halfway into his first term, admitting to an extramarital affair and disclosing that he was gay, amid accusations that he abused his official power to pursue a romantic relationship with an aide.

McGreevey will face city councilman James Solomon. The pair were the top vote-getters in a wide field in November’s general election, but neither candidate garnered the required majority to avoid a runoff: Solomon received around 29% of the vote to McGreevey’s 25%.

The race is non-partisan, but both McGreevey and Solomon are Democrats. Solomon, the progressive candidate to the more moderate McGreevey, has collected endorsements from most of his primary opponents and Sen. Andy Kim. McGreevey has the endorsement of outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy.

In a recent debate on WPIX-TV, both candidates focused on reducing rents in Jersey City and trying to build more affordable housing, echoing the national Democratic focus on affordability, along with concerns about immigration enforcement and education.

“Every family deserves a shot to stay in this special city, and that’s what I’m going to be focused on,” Solomon said.

But McGreevey noted in an October interview with The Associated Press, prior to making the runoff, that becoming mayor would be “a great closing act.”

“My opponents may care about what happened 20 years ago,” McGreevey told the AP. “Folks in Jersey City are worried about their rent today, worried about the children’s individual education plan today. They’re concerned about the fact that the street is dirty or that there’s a sewer break on Montgomery (Street).”

Jersey City has had the same mayor, Steve Fulop, since 2013. Fulop declined to run for another term in Jersey City to run for governor, losing in the Democratic primary to now Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill.

