Allred ends Senate bid but will run for House as Texas Democrats reset the board

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Former Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced Monday that he was ending his Senate campaign and would instead run to once again represent the Lone Star State in Congress.

“In the past few days, I’ve come to believe that a bruising Senate Democratic primary and runoff would prevent the Democratic Party from going into this critical election unified,” Allred said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve made the difficult decision to end my campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

Allred’s decision comes amid several new developments in Texas that have changed the political calculus heading into next year’s midterm elections. That includes Texas Republicans’ unprecedented mid-decade redistricting this summer that has upended the House map.

The 2026 race for Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s seat is also now drawing a growing crowd of prominent Democratic contenders.

Texas State Sen. James Talarico, who elevated his profile during clashes over the Republican redistricting effort this summer, joined the race months after Allred and has quickly topped Allred’s fundraising numbers.

And over the weekend, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett signaled that she was considering entering the contest, saying that she could make a decision as soon as today.

CNN previously reported that Crockett asked Allred to drop out of the race and has cited a poll in some conversations that shows her in strong shape.

Allred launched his Senate campaign in July after running unsuccessfully in 2024 against the state’s other Republican senator, Ted Cruz.

Allred will now run for Texas’ redrawn 33rd congressional district, setting up a competitive primary against Rep. Julie Johnson, who plans to move from the 32nd district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.