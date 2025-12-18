US strikes 2 more boats in the Pacific Ocean, killing 5

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted strikes against two alleged drug-trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, killing 5 people, according to US Southern Command.

“On Dec. 18, at the direction of @SecWarPete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters,” SOUTHCOM wrote on X.

Thursday’s attack brings the total killed in the strikes to at least 104 people and marks the third attack this week.

SOUTHCOM added no US service members were harmed in the strike.

The strikes on suspected drug boats are part of an ongoing campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

