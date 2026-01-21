Fact check: Trump’s barrage of false claims in Davos about Greenland and NATO

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s Wednesday speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland was filled with inaccurate claims – notably including false and misleading statements about NATO and Greenland, the self-governing Danish territory he is pushing for the US to acquire.

Trump also repeated numerous long-debunked false claims about foreign affairs, the economy and other issues. Here is a fact check of some of his remarks.

NATO

US benefits from NATO: Trump claimed: “So what we have gotten out of NATO is nothing, except to protect Europe from the Soviet Union and now Russia. I mean, we’ve helped them for so many years. We’ve never gotten anything.”

This is simply not true – even leaving aside arguments that the US has reaped important military, economic and political benefits from the existence of the alliance. NATO came to the defense of the US after the al Qaeda terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The alliance invoked Article 5, its collective defense provision, for the only time in its history, and member countries formed a coalition to fight a war in Afghanistan alongside US forces. Member countries fought there for years, and many of them suffered casualties. Denmark, for example, lost more than 40 soldiers, one of the alliance’s highest per-capita death rates.

NATO members’ defense spending: Trump also claimed that, “until I came along,” the US “was paying for virtually 100% of NATO,” adding, “We paid for, in my opinion, 100% of NATO.” Trump’s “opinion” is factually inaccurate. NATO figures show that, in 2024, US defense spending made up about 63% of total NATO defense spending; in 2016, the year before Trump took office the first time, it was about 72%. Both figures are big, of course, but nowhere near the 100% figure he has used for years.

And the US contributes a smaller percentage to NATO’s own organizational budget. Under an agreed formula, the US provided about 16% of that budget at the time Trump returned to office in 2025. When he took office in 2017, the US was contributing about 22% of the budget.

Trump also said that, despite a NATO target of each member spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense, “most of the countries weren’t paying anything” until he came along. In fact, every NATO member was spending something on its own defense when Trump wasn’t president; total defense spending by non-US members was $292 billion in 2016 and an estimated $482 billion in 2024, NATO figures show. While it’s true that many members were slow to hit the 2% target, a majority of them were meeting it in 2024, NATO figures show, with 18 of the 31 members subject to the target at or above 2%.

In 2016, four NATO members were hitting the target; in 2020, the last year of Trump’s first term, it was eight members.

How NATO spending works: Trump repeated a claim he made on numerous occasions during his first presidency – that, before he became president, NATO countries “weren’t paying their bills.” While it’s possible to use the phrase “paying their bills” figuratively, it’s worth noting that NATO’s 2% target applied to countries’ own domestic spending; it did not create “bills” or mean countries owed money to the US, as Trump also claimed during his first term.

The NATO target was raised in 2025 to 3.5% of GDP on the “core” defense spending that was covered by the previous 2% target and an additional 1.5% on a broader range of security-related spending.

This article will be updated with additional items.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.