Slotkin, Houlahan refuse to sit for DOJ interviews over ‘illegal orders’ video

(CNN) — Two Democratic lawmakers – Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania – said Thursday they will not sit for interviews with the Justice Department related to their involvement in a video urging service members to disobey illegal orders.

Slotkin in a video posted to X said she has informed Attorney General Pam Bondi and DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro she won’t sit for an interview.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to Attorney General Bondi and to the lead Department of Justice lawyer in DC, Jeanine Pirro, telling them: 1. I will not be complying with their inquiries and sitting down for an interview based on a 90-second video I filmed, and number 2. Urging them to retain their records on this case in case I decide to sue for infringement of my constitutional rights,” Slotkin said.

“I’m not going to legitimize their actions,” Slotkin said. “The intimidation is the point, and I’m not going to go along with that.”

In a separate video posted to X, Houlahan said of the DOJ request, “I will not be doing that.”

“What is happening now crosses a line when the power of the federal government is turned toward intimidating people, including veterans who have sworn to defend the Constitution and duly elected representatives of the people, for speaking the truth, that is not justice,” Houlahan said.

“Free speech is not a favor that the government can revoke. It is a right and I will not surrender it, for myself or for anyone else,” Houlahan continued.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department and DC US Attorney’s Office for comment.

Half a dozen Democratic members of Congress who previously served in the military or intelligence community recorded a video urging service members and intelligence officials to disobey illegal orders that might be issued by President Donald Trump’s administration, CNN previously reported.

At least four of the lawmakers who made the video have been contacted by Pirro’s office for interviews following their involvement in the controversial video.

Slotkin and Houlahan – along with Sen. Mark Kelly and Reps. Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander and Chris Deluzio – said in the November video, “threats to our Constitution” are coming “from right here at home.”

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution,” they said. “Know that we have your back… don’t give up the ship,” the lawmakers said.

Trump has accused the lawmakers of “seditious behavior” and suggested they should be put to death, drawing a swift rebuke from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who condemned the president’s comments as an attempt to incite violence.

Kelly, who has been publicly attacked by Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for his role in the video, is suing after a Pentagon move to cut his retirement pay and reduce his rank for participating in it.

Earlier this week a federal judge appeared likely to side with Kelly in the case, which alleges the Pentagon is violating his First Amendment rights through its effort to punish him.

