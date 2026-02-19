Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to deliver Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address

By Ellis Kim, CNN

(CNN) — Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic Party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, giving a high-profile platform to the Virginia governor.

Democratic congressional leaders are tapping a recent history-maker who became the Commonwealth’s first female governor in January. Prior to that, she served three terms in the US House, gaining a reputation as a pragmatic, more moderate Democrat. A former CIA case officer, Spanberger was among the national security-minded Democrats who flipped competitive seats in 2018 to help the party win back the House as it sought to check Trump during his first term.

The party out of power attempts to use the rebuttal as a way to offer a contrast to the president — and next week’s speech comes as Democrats are trying to make their case to voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The format can prove challenging, however, and has at times led to unintended viral moments and late-night parodies.

In announcing the pick, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Spanberger as a champion of “lower costs,” and previewed that she will also touch on the issue of health care, as the party emphasizes affordability as a key theme in the run-up to the midterms.

“Gov. Spanberger has always put service over politics — defending our national security and delivering real results for working families. She knows Americans want lower costs, safer communities, and a stronger democracy — not chaos and corruption,” Schumer said in a statement. “Gov. Spanberger will lay out a clear path forward: lower everyday costs, protect healthcare, and defend the freedoms that define who we are as a nation.”

Spanberger said in a statement that Tuesday’s address comes at a “defining moment” in the country’s history.

“Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them,” she said.

Virginia governors have been a popular choice for both parties for the State of the Union response. Republicans turned to Bob McDonnell for their response in 2010, and before that, Democrats selected then-Gov. Tim Kaine in 2006.

The Democratic leaders also announced Thursday that California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the party’s Spanish language response to the speech.

