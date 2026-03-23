‘President Trump is right’: The White House’s go-to line about Trump’s false claims

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s White House spokespeople have a favorite two-step reply when reporters ask them to comment on one of the president’s false claims.

First: They say, “President Trump is right.”

Second: They defend some related point that isn’t the one Trump actually made.

Trump’s communications team has returned to this “President Trump is right” template again and again during his second presidency. Even in response to his most clearly inaccurate statements.

In September, for example, PolitiFact asked the White House about Trump’s incorrect declaration that the US had “no inflation.” Spokesperson Kush Desai replied, “President Trump is right: The days of (former President) Joe Biden’s debilitating inflation crisis are over. Since President Trump took office, inflation has been tracking at a low and stable 2.3 percent annualized rate and real wages for American workers are up.”

Notably missing from Desai’s “President Trump is right” reply was any attempt to demonstrate that Trump’s “no inflation” claim was indeed right. In fact, Desai’s assertion that inflation was “a low and stable 2.3 percent annualized rate” contradicted Trump’s assertion that inflation no longer existed.

Since Trump’s second inauguration, the White House has sent reporters similarly unconvincing Trump-is-right replies to questions on subjects as varied as his false claims about how many wars he has settled, his false claims that each US military attack on an alleged drug-trafficking boat saves 25,000 American lives, his false claims that Democrats were last fall trying to secure $1.5 trillion in health care funding for undocumented immigrants, his false claims that Biden allowed South Korea to stop paying some of the cost of the US military presence there, and his false claims that he is reducing prescription drug prices by a mathematically impossible 1,000% or more.

The White House did it again last week about the war with Iran.

CNN inquired about Trump’s claim on social media that media outlets worked “in close coordination” with Iran to spread fake videos showing a US aircraft carrier on fire and should be charged with “TREASON.” Asked which outlets disseminated these videos, spokesperson Anna Kelly’s reply began, “President Trump is right – global news outlets quickly amplified the Iranian regime’s false claims about the USS Lincoln.” The three examples Kelly provided as supposed proof, though, were all to foreign news outlets – one Israeli, one Saudi and one Turkish – that quoted Iran’s baseless claims to have struck the Lincoln; these outlets couldn’t possibly have committed “TREASON” against the US, since they don’t owe allegiance to the US, and none of the examples included fake videos.

A highly unusual White House tactic

Declaring that the president is right about things he is very obviously not right about would be a highly unusual communications tactic from any other White House, including Trump’s own first administration.

Each White House communications team tries to put the best possible spin on the falsehoods of the president it is serving. Under Biden, though, aides tended to demand anonymity to address the falsehoods, then claim Biden had merely misspoken, that the inaccuracy in question was unimportant, or that there was broader context worth considering. They wouldn’t make an on-the-record declaration that Biden was correct when he was transparently incorrect.

Trump’s communications aides during his first presidency, meanwhile, tended to simply ignore media inquiries about Trump lies they knew they couldn’t convincingly defend.

So why do his second-term aides habitually put their names on “President Trump is right” quotes when he plainly isn’t right? When we asked the White House for an explanation in early March, Desai replied, “President Trump has been right about everything, and CNN struggles to accept this. Sad!”

Funny. But we have more plausible theories.

Trump’s second-term administration is staffed with loyalists who are willing to risk their reputations with the mainstream media to go out on shaky limbs for him. Trump demands public praise and devotion. The president’s never-back-down, never-admit-error ethos permeates this White House. And since the president has himself publicly declared as recently as January that “Trump is right about everything,” the people around him don’t exactly feel free to concede he was wrong about even the most obscure of subjects.

“They know he expects a robust PR team that does nothing but praise him,” said Stephanie Grisham, who served as Trump’s White House communications director and press secretary in 2019 and 2020 before becoming a sharp critic of him.

During Trump’s first term, Grisham said, most communications aides “were terrified to reply” to a request for comment “unless they knew for certain he would be OK with it,” knowing “there was hell to pay” if he came across a quote that didn’t land the way he wanted. The second-term team, she said, seems to have learned the lesson “that if you’re going to reply, it better be a full-throated defense of him that always says he was right.”

“Much easier to go in the Oval Office and defend that and blame the media for twisting it,” she said.

Multiple ‘President Trump is right’ comments in 2026 alone

So “President Trump is right” it is. The White House has sent out multiple such comments in the first three months of 2026 alone.

In January, Trump twice promoted a social media video that made a bogus claim that Walmart was closing 250-plus stores in California (it wasn’t) because the Democratic-run state adopted a minimum wage of $22 per hour (it’s $16.90 per hour). When the Agence France-Presse news agency asked the White House for comment, Desai began his reply, “President Trump is right.” Then, instead of providing even a shred of evidence that the Trump-promoted claim about Walmart was indeed right, Desai pivoted to a broader claim that California Democrats had driven many residents and businesses out of the state.

In early February, CNN asked the White House for any corroboration for Trump’s claims that Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell had declared that his police force would have lost control of the city, and the city would not have been able to hold the 2028 Summer Olympics, if Trump had not mobilized the National Guard and Marines amid immigration protests in 2025.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson’s reply began: “President Trump is right: without the Trump Administration’s efforts in Los Angeles, the city would’ve been overtaken by violent rioters who would’ve continued to wreak havoc.”

Predictably, she included no evidence that Trump was right to say that McDonnell had ever said those things.

The-CNN-Wire

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