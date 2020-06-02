Fremont County election results

Idaho Politics

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fremont County voters have selected Republican Blair Dance for County Commissioner in District 1. Dance had 1370 votes, Shellie Blanchard 1110, and Matt Froelich 675.

In District 2 Scott Kamachi won the republican nomination with 1,552 votes. Larry Singleton had 794, David Hobbs 684, and David Davis 128.

In the republican race for Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake had 1,738 and Brock Bischoff 1,414.

And incumbent republican Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries had 2002 votes to 1212 for John Virgin.