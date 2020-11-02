How to watch IDGOP’s virtual election night event

Idaho Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Republican Party has canceled the in-person election night celebration on Tuesday.

There will be a virtual event instead.

IDGOP is planning a live stream video session beginning around 9:15 p.m. MST Tuesday night to discuss results and hear from federal delegation, state leadership and party leadership.

You can view the broadcast on YouTube - Idaho Republican Party or

Facebook - Idaho Republican Party.