How to watch IDGOP’s virtual election night event
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Republican Party has canceled the in-person election night celebration on Tuesday.
There will be a virtual event instead.
IDGOP is planning a live stream video session beginning around 9:15 p.m. MST Tuesday night to discuss results and hear from federal delegation, state leadership and party leadership.
You can view the broadcast on YouTube - Idaho Republican Party or
Facebook - Idaho Republican Party.
Comments