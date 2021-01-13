Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
today at 12:53 pm
Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power.

One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents.

Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.

