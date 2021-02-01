Rep. Nate’s ‘lemonade stand freedom bill’ passes House, 68-2

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - State lawmakers are focusing on more than just COVID-19 reform.

One bill making its way through the statehouse is by Representative Ron Nate of Rexburg.

Nate says his "lemonade stand freedom bill" would exempt businesses run by children under age 18 from licenses, permits or sales tax as long as they don't make more than $10,000.

Some lawmakers worry the bill could create loopholes for parents to run unlicensed or untaxed businesses.

The bill passed 68 to 2 and now goes to the Senate.