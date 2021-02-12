Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to make it more difficult to get an initiative or referendum on the Idaho ballot has been introduced.

The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months.

The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months.

In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn't stand up in court.