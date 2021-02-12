Bills advance in House, Senate to trim health districts’ authority

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The State House of Representatives passed two bills Friday stripping health districts and the Department of Health and Welfare of some of their power, by removing their authority over schools, colleges, or universities.

This would apply when it comes to health orders like mask mandates or other restrictions relating to infectious diseases.

These bills come just a day after a Senate Committee advanced a bill to trim health district powers over district-wide or county-wide health orders.