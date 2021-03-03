Idaho could increase snowmobile fees

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A House bill is now in the Senate which could increase the current snowmobile certificate fee.

If passed, the fee for Idaho residents would increase by 7.4%, and it would increase by 92% for non-residents.

Validation stickers on rented snowmobiles would increase to nearly $66 for everyone.

The bill also notes a portion would go to the state snowmobile search and rescue fund, as well as the Idaho Department of Lands.

The money would also be used to create a new state avalanche fund.