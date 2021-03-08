House panel OKs bill to make ballot initiatives tougher

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is seen as a rural vs. urban measure.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-2 to send the measure to the House.

It's already passed the Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019.

Backers say the current ballot initiative process favors urban voters.

Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution because it makes getting initiatives on ballots nearly impossible, giving a single district veto power.

The proposed law would require signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts in 18 months.