Gov. Little signs bill investing in public buildings

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 225 into law Wednesday.

This is the third of his “Building Idaho’s Future” bills that make investments in critical state priorities.

House Bill 225 directs close to $90 million to the state’s Permanent Building Fund to pay for needed projects and repairs in public buildings.

“Idaho is in a unique position to support our already booming economy through additional investments in critical infrastructure projects. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Senator Kevin Cook and Representative Wendy Horman – for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in capital projects,” Governor Little said.

House Bill 225 appropriates funding for the following projects:

Replacing dorms at the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy , a successful program located in Pierce to help high school dropouts turn their lives around and become productive citizens

“Building Idaho’s Future” is Governor Little’s plan to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, broadband, water, capital construction and other critical areas to propel our state forward.