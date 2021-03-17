House panel OKs legislation to trim Idaho governor’s powers

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved legislation trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send to the House the bill that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack.

The bill has already passed the Senate. Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

An attorney general's legal opinion of the proposed law requested by a Democratic lawmaker says it could make it impossible for the state to effectively address emergencies.