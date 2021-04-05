Skip to Content
Press conference regarding grant to support early childhood education in Idaho

State Representative Paul Amador
State Representative Laurie Lickley
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – State Representatives Paul Amador and Laurie Lickley are hosting an informational press conference Monday to discuss a federally awarded $6 million grant to support early childhood education in Idaho.

You can watch the press conference at 12:00 p.m. MST below.

The purpose of this informational press conference is to address some of the misleading, inaccurate and outright false statements in regards to the purpose, objectives and outcomes of this early childhood education grant.

