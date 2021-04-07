Bill to make Idaho ballot measures tougher heads to governor

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots is heading to the governor, who has hinted of a possible veto.

The House voted 51-18 on Wednesday to approve the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters.

It passed the Senate last month.

Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots.

The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts.

Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho's ballot initiative process.