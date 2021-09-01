Another candidate joins race for Pocatello mayor

Idaho Politics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello native and Army Veteran David Worley is challenging incumbent Mayor Brian Blad in the 2021 Pocatello City Elections.

Worley said he made the decision to run for mayor because he is concerned about how Pocatello citizens and their businesses are impacted by high tax rates, lack of local government transparency, and poor management of the city government and its resources.

“Every dollar the city spends is a dollar it had to take from the people," he said. "Every dollar taken reduces the freedom that citizens have to determine for themselves how to spend their wages. The people of Pocatello deserve a city government that spends their money wisely and efficiently, and takes as little as possible. The people also deserve a government that is more concerned with protecting their freedom than imposing arbitrary rules and laws in the name of public safety. It is time to try freedom for a change. As mayor of Pocatello, I will return the focus of government to serving the citizens, not dictating to them.”

Worley was born and raised in Pocatello and is a proud Pocatello Indian alum. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Government and International Politics from George Mason University, Virginia. He also has a Master of Arts in Statecraft and National Security Affairs from the Institute of World Politics, Washington D.C.

Worley is a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with 19 years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including 12 years of active duty. He is a combat veteran and has deployed three times to the Middle East, including two tours to Iraq.

In addition to his military service, he has always been involved in his church and community. Worley’s wife, Barbara, is also a Pocatello Indian alum and was born and raised in Chubbuck. They have five children and are eager to serve the citizens of Pocatello.

The Worley Team will be hosting a campaign kickoff event at the Leavitt Center on Monday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m.