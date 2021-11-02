Bannock County sees high voter turnout

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Elections office is super busy Tuesday.

Many people requested special voting, curbside voting and a Bannock County elections official even went up to the hospital to help a person who was just admitted to the hospital but still wanted to vote.

There has been a very strong voter turnout throughout the day with the polls seeing steady numbers that are far higher than normal numbers.

A lot of that is attributed to the Pocatello Mayoral race against incumbent Mayor Brian Blad, Idaho Sierra Law, Chris Stevens and David Worley.

A lot of people said they just want to get out there and do their civic duty.

"I get to have a voice into what I want to see happen in the community who I want to see lead us into the next five, ten years. And see changes we want to see made," voter Luke Stumme said. "The best part about people getting out to vote is they can make their voice heard."

The polls are open until 8 p.m. You do have to vote in your precinct.

You can track the election results HERE.

Here are some of the hot races we will be covering tonight.

Idaho Falls incumbent Mayor Rebecca Casper and challenger Ashley Romero.

Along with three people looking to unseat Pocatello's current Mayor Brian Blad: Idaho Sierra Law, Chris Stevens and David Worley. Sam Laoboonmi dropped out of the race, but his name couldn't be taken off the ballot in time.

In Chubbuck, Dan Heiner is hoping to replace Mayor Kevin England.

In Blackfoot, Jim Thomas, Ron Ramires and Craig Stuart are running against Mayor Marc Carroll.

We will have live election 2021 coverage tonight on Local News 8 at 10 p.m. You can also track results HERE.